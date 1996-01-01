Upchurch Scientific® Universal Prime/Purge Valves Source: IDEX Health & Science

Upchurch Scientific Universal Prime/Purge Valves from connect to any HPLC pump 1/8" OD inlet solvent line in order to remove inline air bubbles or to wet a new solvent reservoir filter. The valves can be opened and closed by using a luer-tipped syringe. They come with flangeless fittings for quick connection. To connect the valves, cut the inlet solvent line where the valve placement is desired.