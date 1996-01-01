thermal conditioning, heat transfer, refrigeration equipment, process cooling, recirculators, low temperature baths, lyophilizers Source: Kinetics Thermal Systems

Kinetics Thermal Systems, Inc. has been building reliable refrigeration equipment for the scientific instrument market since 1971. Situated on a ridge between the Catskill Mountains and the Hudson River in upstate New York, Kinetics Thermal Systems has developed a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility to produce the finest in high technology refrigeration systems. The Life Science Division of Kinetics Thermal Systems incorporates these refrigeration systems in its world-class freeze dryers. The Thermal Conditioning Division of Kinetics Thermal Systems provides more than 2,000 models of cooling equipment for a wide variety of applications.