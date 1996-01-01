Servohydraulic System

www.bioprocessonline.com

The Model 858 Mini Bionix is a fully portable servohydraulic test system that provides low force testing
The Model 858 Mini Bionix is a fully portable servohydraulic test system that provides low force testing and operates from a standard 110 V AC or 220 V AC outlet. This system is useful for testing biological tissue, soft plastics, fibers, bundles, and wires at force ratings as low as 0.1 gram. One component of the system is the cart mounted 1000 psi hydraulic pressure system. This is an air-cooled, compact pump that is suitable for testing low force, low modulus materials while performing tests that require the dynamic performance of servohydraulics. With the entire system being mounted on a Bionix test cart, it is capable of being used wherever there is a dedicated electrical outlet.

