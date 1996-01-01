Saline Bath Source: MTS Systems Corporation

The model 685.07 is a small saline bath that has been built to fit in tabletop testing machines. It has been specifically designed to provide easy access to fixturing as well as fill and drain. The chamber in this saline bath provides a 37°C conditioned bath of water or saline solution for tension, compression, or flex testing medical devices. A 30 mm pin adapter allows the bath to be used in most standard electromechanical testing machines.

MTS Systems Corp., 14000 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, MN 55344-2290 Phone: (612) 937-4000 Fax: (612) 937-4515

