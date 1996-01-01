multi-pages, conjugates, biochemicals, pre-cast gels, electrophoresis, agarose Source: Amresco Inc.

AMRESCO is a chemical company specializing in customer service. AMRESCO's diversified capabilities include powder and liquid manufacturing, tableting, pouching sterilization, blending, powder mixing, liquid handling and package in addition to other custom abilities. We offer various salt forms, buffers, chaotic agents, chelating agents, detergents, enzymes, and enzyme substrates, in addition to materials used in molecular biology applications. AMRESCO specializes in micrograms to metric ton-sized quantities. As a manufacturer regulated by FDA for in vitro diagnostic manufacturing and handling of pharmaceutical intermediates, AMRESCO also has an infrastructure that assists our customer.

Markets Served

AMRESCO is a global organization serving companies throughout the world. We serve customers in the diagnostic, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, chemical, specialty, and other related industries.