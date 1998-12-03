Millipore's ZipTip Cures Small Sample Prep Woes

Preparing tiny samples of biomolecules for instrumental analysis taxes the creative capabilities of most biologists. Samples going into mass spectrometers, in particular, require extra care. I've seen all sorts of gizmos used for this kind of sample prep—capillaries filled with desalting media, Pasteur pipettes plugged with alternating layers of cotton and ion exchange resins, etc. Most makeshift methods require adding buffer to recover the sample, thereby diluting the sample and sometimes adding another (concentration) step. Now there is a better way.

The new ZipTip sample preparation system from Millipore Corp. can be used to concentrate, desalt, and remove detergents from biological samples. ZipTip consists of a 10 µL pipette tip with approximately a half microliter bed of resin fixed at its end. ZipTipC 18 , the first of what we hope will be many products in the ZipTip series, desalts femtomoles of peptides in less than 60 seconds. Elution in 1 - 4 µl of acetonitrile/water simplifies direct transfer to a mass spectrometer.

ZipTipC 18

In operation, ZipTip is placed on a standard single or multi-channel pipettor. Sample is aspirated and dispensed through the resin bed to bind, wash and elute peptides and small proteins. Supported by protocols developed at Millipore, ZipTipC 18 saves time by providing a fast, ready to use device for offline sample preparation.

Features and Benefits of ZipTipC 18

Pipette tip device format provides a simple, easy to use Sample preparation and precise liquid handling in one device

C 18 , 15 µm beads assure rapid sample processing. According to Millipore samples are purified in sixty seconds

, 15 µm beads assure rapid sample processing. According to Millipore samples are purified in sixty seconds Robust: well-characterized interaction Elution in solvent/matrix for direct delivery to a MALDI target

Suitable for use with single, multi-channel and automated liquid handling systems

Flexible Increased throughput saves time

Small 0.6 microliter chromatographic bed volume is suitable for minute sample volumes and masses Minimal sample loss

How it Works

The following protocol is used to prepare samples using ZipTipC 18 for sample binding, washing, and elution of peptides or small proteins (< 40="" kd)="" for="" maldi="" ms,="" electrospray="" ms,="" or="" other="" analytical="" techniques.="">

Materials: ZipTipC18 contains C18 spherical silica (15 µm , 200Å pore size) in a 0.6 µL bed volume; ZipTipC 18 pipette (single or multi-channel); wetting buffer: 50% acetonitrile in water; equilibration buffer: 0.1% triflouroacetic acid (TFA) in water; elution buffer: 50% acetonitrile in water. For direct MALDI, prepare matrix in 50% acetonitrile/water.

NOTE: Since the adsorptive bed provides back pressure, do not use ZipTip for accurate volumetric dispensing. To achieve optimal performance, adjust the P-10 pipette to 10 µL and press ZipTip on securely. Depress plunger to dead stop to allow maximum suction and sample dispensing.

Multiple pipette ZipTips save time by processing multiple samples

Protocol: Use the ZipTip with samples containing picogram to micrograms of sample. The absorption efficiency of ZipTip is sample- and concentration- dependent. Maximum binding to the ZipTip is achieved in the presence of TFA or other ion-pairing agents. To minimize sample dilution and enhance analyte binding, use 10% TFA to achieve a final concentration of 0.1% TFA. In the case of excess detergent, dilute sample with 0.1% TFA to achieve acceptable binding conditions, for example, SDS (< 0.1%),="" triton="">< 1%),="" and="" tween="">< 0.5%).="">

To equilibrate the ZipTipC 18 for Sample Binding

Prewet the tip by depressing plunger to a dead stop using the maximum volume setting of 10 µL. Aspirate Wetting buffer into tip. Dispense to waste. Repeat. Equilibrate the tip for binding by washing it twice with the Equilibration buffer. (See "Materials" section for details.)

To bind, wash, and elute peptides after ZipTip equilibration: