Millipore's ZipTip Cures Small Sample Prep Woes

Preparing tiny samples of biomolecules for instrumental analysis taxes the creative capabilities of most biologists. Samples going into mass spectrometers, in particular, require extra care. I've seen all sorts of gizmos used for this kind of sample prep—capillaries filled with desalting media, Pasteur pipettes plugged with alternating layers of cotton and ion exchange resins, etc. Most makeshift methods require adding buffer to recover the sample, thereby diluting the sample and sometimes adding another (concentration) step. Now there is a better way.
The new ZipTip sample preparation system from Millipore Corp. can be used to concentrate, desalt, and remove detergents from biological samples. ZipTip consists of a 10 µL pipette tip with approximately a half microliter bed of resin fixed at its end. ZipTipC18, the first of what we hope will be many products in the ZipTip series, desalts femtomoles of peptides in less than 60 seconds. Elution in 1 - 4 µl of acetonitrile/water simplifies direct transfer to a mass spectrometer.
ZipTipC18
In operation, ZipTip is placed on a standard single or multi-channel pipettor. Sample is aspirated and dispensed through the resin bed to bind, wash and elute peptides and small proteins. Supported by protocols developed at Millipore, ZipTipC18 saves time by providing a fast, ready to use device for offline sample preparation.
Features and Benefits of ZipTipC18
How it Works
The following protocol is used to prepare samples using ZipTipC18 for sample binding, washing, and elution of peptides or small proteins (< 40="" kd)="" for="" maldi="" ms,="" electrospray="" ms,="" or="" other="" analytical="" techniques.="">
Materials: ZipTipC18 contains C18 spherical silica (15 µm , 200Å pore size) in a 0.6 µL bed volume; ZipTipC18 pipette (single or multi-channel); wetting buffer: 50% acetonitrile in water; equilibration buffer: 0.1% triflouroacetic acid (TFA) in water; elution buffer: 50% acetonitrile in water. For direct MALDI, prepare matrix in 50% acetonitrile/water.
NOTE: Since the adsorptive bed provides back pressure, do not use ZipTip for accurate volumetric dispensing. To achieve optimal performance, adjust the P-10 pipette to 10 µL and press ZipTip on securely. Depress plunger to dead stop to allow maximum suction and sample dispensing.
Multiple pipette ZipTips save time by processing multiple samples
Protocol: Use the ZipTip with samples containing picogram to micrograms of sample. The absorption efficiency of ZipTip is sample- and concentration- dependent. Maximum binding to the ZipTip is achieved in the presence of TFA or other ion-pairing agents. To minimize sample dilution and enhance analyte binding, use 10% TFA to achieve a final concentration of 0.1% TFA. In the case of excess detergent, dilute sample with 0.1% TFA to achieve acceptable binding conditions, for example, SDS (< 0.1%),="" triton="">< 1%),="" and="" tween="">< 0.5%).="">
To equilibrate the ZipTipC18 for Sample Binding
To bind, wash, and elute peptides after ZipTip equilibration:
CAUTION: Acetonitrile is volatile and evaporation can occur rapidly. If this occurs, add more eluant to recover sample.
Pipette 1 to 2 µL of desalted-concentrated sample directly onto target by depressing plunger until appropriate volume is dispensed. Save or discard the remaining sample with tip.
NOTE: For samples containing 1 µg of protein or 0.5 µg of peptide, you can achieve maximum recovery by increasing elution volume to 10 µL or by performing multiple elutions (2 × 5 µL). For information on fractionating a peptide, see the "Technical Assistance" section.
Protein recovery yields using ZipTip are excellent
Table 1. Reagent compatibility of ZipTipC18
Compatibility code:
YES - Long exposures at room temperature have no significant effect.
? - Questionable - Short exposures at room temperature cause little or no damage.
No - Not recommended - Short exposure may cause permanent damage.
|Acetic Acid (Glacial)
|YES
|Acetone
|NO
|Mercaptoethanol (0.1M)
|YES
|Acetonitrile (100%)
|YES
|Aliphatic Esters
|?
|Ammonium Hydroxide (5%)
|YES
|Benzene (100%)
|NO
|Butyl Acetate
|NO
|Chloroform (1%)
|?
|Dichlorobenzene (100%)
|NO
|Dichloromethane (1%)
|?
|Diethanolamine (5%)
|YES
|Dimethyl Acetamide (100%)
|NO
|Dimethyl Formamide (1%)
|YES
|Dimethyl Formamide (100%)
|NO
|Ethanol (100%)
|YES
|Formic Acid (5%)
|YES
|Guanidine HC1 (6 M)
|YES
|Hydrochloric Acid
|YES
|Hydrogen Peroxide
|YES
|Isopropyl Alcohol (100%)
|YES
|Mercaptoethanol (1.0M)
|?
|Methyl Alcohol (100%)
|YES
|Methyl Ethyl Ketone (100%)
|NO
|Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (100%)
|YES
|n-Butanol (100%)
|YES
|Nitric Acid (0.1N)
|YES
|Nitric Acid (1.5N)
|YES
|Phenol (0.5%)
|NO
|Phosphoric Acid (1M)
|YES
|Sodium Azide (1%)
|YES
|Sodium Hydroxide (0.1N)
|YES
|Sodium Hydroxide (0.5N)
|YES
|Sodium Hypochlorite (100 ppm)
|YES
|Sodium Hypochlorite (200 ppm)
|YES
|Sulfuric Acid (1%)
|YES
|Toluene (1%)
|NO
|Triton X-100
|YES
|Tween
|YES
|Urea (6M)
|YES
Triton X-100 is a registered trademark of Union Carbide Chemical and Plastics, Inc. Tween is a registered trademark of ICI Americas, Inc.
Specifications
Materials of Construction: Pipette tip: Polypropylene Resin: C18 spherical silica (15 µm, 200Å pore size)
Tip capacity: 10 µL Adsorptive bed: 0.6 µL Length: 31 mm Max. capacity: 2 µg when used with saturating amounts of analyte
Max. Temperature: 70°C Min. Temperature: 4°C
Working pH Range: 2 to 13.
For more information: Donna Murphy, Technical Services, Millipore Corp., 80 Ashby Road, Bedford, MA 01730-2271. Tel: 781-533-8244.