Interleukin-10-Producing Tobacco Plants in Field Trials

Field trails have begun in Ontario, Canada on transgenic tobacco plants designed to produce a clinically important protein. Low-nicotine tobacco strains (Nicotiana tabacum) are being tested for expression of the human interleukin-10 (HIL-10). HIL-10 has multiple roles in human immune system functions, and is being researched as a treatment for inflammatory bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease. Researchers hope tobacco plants will provide a low-cost, high-volume, and pure source of HIL-10.

Tobacco is considered ideal for this research: it is a non-food crop, it doesn't survive over winter, it has no wild relatives in Southern Ontario, and the interleukin is produced in the leaves, so plants can be harvested before flowering, eliminating the possibility of dissemination.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) scientists developed the plants, which carry a human gene. Using plants as a source for the commercial-scale production of proteins, vaccines, and enzymes is known as molecular pharming.

The field trials are being conducted by AAFC researchers Jim Brandle and Rima Menassa, in conjunction with Anthony Jevnikar, director of Transplantation Research at the London Health Sciences Centre.

"This project represents the huge potential for cooperation between the agriculture and health care industries," said Frank Marks, director of AAFC's Southern Crop Protection and Food Research Centre in London. "The molecular pharming and nutraceutical industries are growing at an impressive pace. Research has already led to crops being used to make a variety of health supplements and using plants to produce medicinal ingredients has proved to be inexpensive and effective."

The transgenic tobacco plants were produced in a laboratory from tissue cultures, and are now being shifted to outdoor test plots where they will be grown and harvested according to strict rules laid down by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Researchers at the London Health Sciences Centre will then determine the medical value of the IL-10 produced. All field-grown plant material is to be used solely for research purposes.

The CFIA, which is responsible for regulating field tests of plants with novel traits, has set out strict terms and conditions for the planting of the transgenic tobacco plants. The plants must be harvested before they flower and must be located a minimum of 10 meters from other tobacco plants. In addition, the researchers are required to ensure that harvesting equipment and storage facilities are secure.

This is the first time AAFC researchers have conducted field trials using a plant with a human gene. It is also the first time that tobacco has been used for this type of molecular farming research in Canada.

For more information: Frank Marks, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Sir John Carling Building, 930 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON, K1A 0C5, Canada.