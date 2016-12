Gas Chromatograph

The HP Micro-CG features an internal rechargeable carrier gas container, internal rechargeable battery, and laptop computer.

The miniaturized inlet and detector, along with short capillary and micro-packed columns require small sample volumes. Gas analyses are said to be completed in 160 seconds or less.

Applications include off-shore oil rigs, natural gas well heads, and process vents.

Hewlett-Packard, 3000 Hanover St., Palo Alto, CA 94304. Tel: 650-857-1501.