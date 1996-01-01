electrophoresis, cell biology reagents, assay instrumentation, immunobiotechnology, DNA fingerprinting, daphnia

TREVIGEN, Inc. is focused on the area of genomic alterations to provide advanced products for basic and preclinical biomedical research.

TREVIGEN is based in Gaithersburg, MD along Maryland's I-270 "Biotechnology Corridor". Trevigen develops, manufactures, and markets kits and accessory reagents to detect and characterize DNA damage, DNA mutations, and related areas such as programmed cell death. The company's products are marketed to basic biomedical and preclinical researchers investigating gene damage and repair, and DNA mutations. Areas of interest include cancer and genetic diseases, genetic toxicology, and molecular pharmacology.