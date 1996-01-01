drug discovery, software development, SciPolymers, ion fingerpoint, life sciences, toxicology Source: SciVision

SciVision, founded in 1992, is a division of Academic Press, San Diego, CA based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SciVision develops and supports scientific application and modeling software with the industry's highest performance/price ratio. High performance, interactive graphics, leading-edge computational routines, built-in-property databases, and seamlessly integrated pathways to simulation routines once found only in expensive applications on UNIX workstations, are now found in our products under the Windows operating environments, '95, '98, or Windows NT. In materials sciences, SciVision has developed and supports SciGlass, Handbook of Optical Constants, Spectral Atlas of Inorganic Compounds, and SciPolymer. In the biomedical sciences and molecular modeling, we have developed and support SciLogP, SciQSAR 3.0, SciQSAR2D, SciProtein, and Alchemy 2000. Our newest addition, Ion Fingerprint, was also developed by SciVision, is supported by us, and is an important addition to environmental science testing.