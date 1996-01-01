CO2 Incubator

CO 2 Incubator Source: Harris, GS Laboratory Equipment

The Queue 1.4 cu.ft. compact CO 2 incubator has microprocessor control

The Queue 1.4 cu.ft. compact COincubator has microprocessor control and alarm functions. It has a direct digital setpoint and alpha-numeric display of COand temperature, alarm, calibration and diagnostic functions. It also has an auto-zero sensor that eliminates calibration downtime. The constant flow model features an electronic control with a flowmeter air/COcontrol system, suitable wherever automatic control is not required.

Harris, GS Laboratory Equipment, 275 Aiken Rd., Asheville, NC 28804 Phone: (800) 252-7100 Fax: (828) 658-0363