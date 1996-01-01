www.bioprocessonline.com

Fiberflo capsule filters are used for defense against bacteria and pyrogens. High-level endotoxin, bacteria, and spore removal make the filters useful for pharmaceutical scale-up and laboratory water purification applications.

The filters are available in three sizes, four micron ratings, and different endcap styles. The products feature high flow rates, low pressure drops, and six times the surface area of pleated capsule filters.

The company's polypropylene vent filter capsules can be used in tank venting applications to remove airborne bacteria and particles.

Fibercor, Division of Minntech Corporation, 14605 28th Avenue N., Minneapolis, MN 55447. Tel: 800-328-3370

