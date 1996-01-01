biomedical research, microscopy, non-destructive testing, medical imaging, custom systems, membrane ELISA

These products include high sensitivity,very stable, one component liquid substrate chemistries. These substrates include TMB,ABTS,BCIP/NBT and PMP for microwell, membrane, in-situ and immunohistochemical applications. These ready to use immunosubstrates provide high sensitivity, excellent lot-to-lot reproducibility, and consistently low backgrounds in unique, non-hazardous formulations. Custom packaging and alternative formulations are always possible.
We also offer a unique line of casein, milk and fish based diluent, blocks and stabilizers.