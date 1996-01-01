Biological Stirrers Source: Techne Inc.

Techne Inc.carrier Stirrers were designed for suspension cell culture and for microcarriers. The uniform suspension of cell cultures and microcarrier beads is achieved by a gentle stirring action, which aids attachment and promotes the circulation of the medium around the cells to encourage a high rate of growth. These stirrers ensure controlled acceleration and decceleration of the stirrer rod to the selected speed, thus avoiding excessive turbulence within the medium on start-up and eliminating cell damage. Four stirrer sizes are available to accomodate culture vessels from 125mL to 500mL.

