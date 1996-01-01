Aurigin, Spotfire Provide Unified View of Intellectual Property

Introduction

At the InterPhex show in New York (April 20–22), Aurigin Systems (Mountain View, CA) demonstrated enhancements to its Aurigin Intellectual Property Asset Management (IPAM) system. Referred to as IPAM 6.1, the system features new integration, user interface and visualization capabilities that make it easier than ever for pharmaceutical companies to use a single, unified, intranet-based platform to organize and analyze disparate IP assets and data sources.

Integration of Spotfire Pro with IPAM enables system users to gain valuable insight into the competitive landscape, in order to target logical areas for innovation and sharpen the effectiveness of resources focused on development. IPAM 6.1 integrates Spotfire's visual discovery software, Spotfire Pro, allowing easier analysis of product line opportunities and competitive threats to development strategies.

IPAM enables pharmaceutical developers to align their drug development portfolios to market areas that are unprotected by pending or existing patents. "With the ability to visualize the intellectual property movements of competitors, decision-makers now have an arsenal of valuable information from which they can base their competitive strategy." Said Kevin Rivette, Aurigin CEO, "In the pharmaceutical industry, effective management of intellectual property is a recognized best practice, not just a necessary business function. To that end, Aurigin IPAM 6.1, now in use by our valued pharmaceutical customers, enables higher productivity in exploration, analysis, and delivery of drug innovations. By automating many tasks that are currently paper-based, IPAM 6.1 shortens the distance between innovation and revenue generation."

IPAM Modules and Features

At the core of the Aurigin IPAM System is the Aurigin Foundation Server, a powerful engine which processes information created during patent analysis. The server is open, extensible and modular to accommodate future modules, third party software and data.

Through the Aurigin Workbench interface, users can build, save and store customized groups of patents based on business context, products, technology indicators or licenses. Individual patents can be annotated for technology benchmarking, competitive intelligence or litigation purposes.

The secure, low-cost Aurigin Webbench is a browser-based navigation tool that allows users to search, view and print patent data in a secure Intranet environment.

Cite Module brings the intellectual asset 'universe' down to earth for users, allowing them to see who is citing their patents, how often they are cited, where a particular patent resides within the overall landscape, and whether it is being encroached upon by competitors' patents. Users access the Cite Module through the Aurigin Workbench. Components of the Cite Module reside on the server as well as the client.

Report Module uncovers trends within categories such as inventors, competitor patent grants, patent expiration, patent hierarchy and patent citations, and generates easy-to-interpret executive reports that can be exported into Microsoft Excel or PowerPoint. Users access the Report Module through the Aurigin Workbench. Components of the report module reside on the server as well as the client.

Report Database contains meta-data of all U.S. and European patents and serves as the data source for the Aurigin Cite Module and the Aurigin Report Module.

Global Search Index uniquely structures patent data from the U.S .and Europe for in-depth searching and viewing by key word, natural language expansion, and Boolean searching.

Summary Search Index organizes complex bibliographic information into fields for quick searching.

The Smartpatent Documents module uses an interactive and structured format to associate and link relevant concepts within documents such as patent text to figure references.

IPAM Benefits for R&D

Make more informed decisions on whether to build a new technology or license existing technology from an outside source.

Determine quickly whether an idea warrants a patent or infringes on another patent.

Visualize the competitive technology landscape and conduct trend analysis to understand where your competitors are going and devise a proactive, offensive strategy.

Conduct technology benchmarking to give you better leverage in negotiations.

Mine your intellectual asset portfolio to identify licensable technologies.

Identify licensed technologies no longer in use and terminate agreements to save money.

Locate core technologies for licensing to bolster your company's profits.

IPAM Benefits for Intellectual Property Law

Determine the true value of an acquisition candidate's patents and inventor retention in real time to improve due diligence and increase your negotiating leverage.

Locate quickly any potential infringements on your company's patents.

Develop negotiating tools, such as claim charts, to improve the outcome of a licensing negotiation or patent infringement suit.

IPAM Benefits for Competitive Intelligence

Define the relationships between your company and your competitors' intellectual assets.

Use the system to gain insight into your competitors' technology and business strategy.

Discern when a rival is attempting to bracket your core technologies and quickly develop a defensive strategy.

For more information: Kevin Rivette, CEO, Aurigin Systems Inc., 1975 Landings Dr., Mountain View, CA 94043. Tel: 650-237-0900. Fax: 650-237-0910.